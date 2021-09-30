CASO in Shopian village

Shopian: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kundalan village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday afternoon.

A police official said that a joint team of army's 34 RR, CRPF and police personnel laid siege around the village and searched a cluster of houses.

He said that the forces also surrounded the nearby apple orchards and conducted searches.

"The search operation,” according to the official, “was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas."

A local resident from the village informed Greater Kashmir that the operation was launched at around 12 pm and lasted for around five hours.