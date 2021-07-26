CASOs held in Shopian areas

Shopian: Security forces launched cordon and search operations in several areas of south Kashmir's Shopian district late Sunday night.

A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police personnel laid a siege around Deepora village and carried out a search operation on Sunday night.

The official said that the forces also surrounded Batapora and Heff villages of the district today and conducted door to door search operations.

The operations, according to the official, were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas.

All the operations were called off after no militant was found in these villages.