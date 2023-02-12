CAT II ILS to function at Srinagar airport by June

Srinagar: By the end of June, the Srinagar International Airport will have a CAT II Instrument Landing System (ILS) functional, which would enable planes to land even in low visibility.

Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir that the CAT II ILS was now under construction and would be operational by June this year.

“It will be functional by end of June and will resolve prevailing visibility problem,” he said.

"The airport's ILS is built to operate with a visibility of more than 1000 metres. If the visibility falls below this limit, we never operate a flight. As a result, our ILS runs in a completely secure and safe manner. We are installing a CAT II ILS system to circumvent the airfield's shutdown due to limited visibility," another senior civil aviation official said.