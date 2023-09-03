Catching the Bull Run: J&K has 6.14 lakh stock market investors

Srinagar: The number of stock market investors in Jammu and Kashmir has increased significantly, as indicated by the fact that J&K now has 6.14 lakh equity investors.

According to the BSE's Registered Investors Summary as of September 2, J&K has 6,14,109 investors.

The retail investors have grown by 1,59,951 (35.22 percent) during the past 12 months.

The increase in investors over the previous month of 19,090 (3.21 percent) shows that there has been a surge in stock market involvement as a result of increased access to technology and financial awareness.

According to Muhammad Irshad, a retail investor from Srinagar, "Young people from J&K are increasingly participating in the stock market. Earlier, the majority of people believed that trading on the equities market was similar to gambling. This was mostly due to a lack of information and negative experiences. However, this idea has since been disproved by the development of the internet and increased connection. Today investors of J&K invest in the stock market with a long-term perspective and complete knowledge.”

However, according to market experts, the number of investors from J&K is still very low in comparison to other major cities or states.