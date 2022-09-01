Caught red-handed, ACB arrests RDD official while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe from local contractor

Kupwara: A Rural Development Department (RDD) employee was arrested by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe from a contractor at a hotel in the Handwara area of north Kashmir.
An official said that the employee was working as a contractual Technical Assistant at Block Development Office Langate.
“An ACB team headed by DSP Sajad Ahmad trapped the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a local contractor to release the bill of Rs 2.81 lakh of water pond at Watayen village of Handwara,” he said.
The accused has been identified as Ishfaq Razzaq Sheikh of Vilgam, Handwara.