CBI begins probe into ex-J&K Governor SP Malik's allegations of bribe offer

The officials said the CBI had taken over the investigation of the case and commenced its probe into the allegations.

Malik is also likely to be questioned during the course of the investigation as he had signed the file before making the allegations, the officials said.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Sinha said, "If someone sitting on such a high post has said anything, then it needs to be probed. We have sent our consent to the CBI to probe both allegations."

Sinha said that he considered the allegations and decided that truth needs to come out.