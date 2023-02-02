CBI empowered to investigate cases in J&K through ‘general consent’ given in 1958, 1963: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ruled that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was vested with jurisdiction to investigate offences committed within the territorial jurisdiction of erstwhile State of J&K by “general consent” given on May 7, 1958 and December 8, 1963 by the government.

While answering a common question of law raised in a batch of petitions as to whether the CBI was vested with jurisdiction to investigate offences committed within the territorial jurisdiction of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar termed as “superfluous” the instances where government has given “specific consent”.

“There may be a couple of instances where even in cases which have been directly registered by the CBI, the State of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded specific consent, but the same is superfluous in view of the fact that a general consent has been accorded by the Government,” the court said.