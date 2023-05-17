CBI raids in J&K, Delhi, Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting raids at 12 locations - 10 in Delhi and two in Rajasthan – in connection with the alleged corruption in the Kiru hydro-electric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

The places belong to the former media advisor of ex-J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, three Chartered Accountants, and others.

According to sources, the searches are being carried out as part of an investigation into corruption related to the power project.

The source said that the two locations being raided in Delhi are – Defence Colony and West End area, and both belong to Sunak Bali.

In West Delhi's Nangloi, two places belonging to two other alleged suspects – Virender Singh Rana and one belonging to Kanwar Singh Rana - are also being raided.