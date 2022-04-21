CBI registers 2 cases against senior IAS officer, others

In Kiru HEP case, officials said that the agency “registered a case on the request of Jammu & Kashmir government against the then chairman (an IAS officer); the then MD; two the then Directors; a private company and unknown others on the allegations of malpractices in award of the contract worth Rs 2200 crore (approximately) of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) to a private company in the year 2019.”

It was further alleged that in award of civil works package of Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed and though a decision was taken in the Board Meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Limited) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction, after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented (as per decision taken in the next Board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to M/s Patel Engineering Ltd, officials maintained.

In its FIR/RC -0042022A0005 dated April 20, 2022 at ACB, CBI, Jammu, CBI mentioned that on March 23, 2022, it was conveyed the decision of government of J&K, for investigation by it into allegations of malpractices in award of contract, in respect of civil works of Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project, on the basis of reports of Anti Corruption Bureau, UT of J&K and Power Development Department, Government of J&K.