CBI searches 14 Jammu, Samba locations in JKSSB’s exam irregularities

Jammu: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at around 14 locations in Jammu and Samba at the premises of the accused, then member of J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by JKSSB for the posts of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department (FAA).
The searches were conducted in a case registered against 20 accused persons including then member of the JKSSB; then Medical Officer of BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura; local persons; private company and unidentified persons on the allegations of irregularities in the examination conducted by JKSSB) for the FAA posts.
The written test for this recruitment was conducted by JKSSB on March 6, 2022 and the results were declared on April 21, 2022.
However, there were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the J&K government constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into it.
The report of the committee revealed that the alleged conspiracy amongst officials of JKSSB, private company based at Bangalore, beneficiary candidates, and others caused gross irregularities in the conduct of the exam.
Certain allegations including high percentage of selected candidates from the districts of Jammu, Kathua, and Reasi; leakage of question paper; violation of JKSSB rules in assigning the task of setting up question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company and forgery were also found.
The accused include Dr Karnail Singh, then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Headquarter, Paloura; Ashwani Kumar; Ashok Kumar, then ASI in the J&K Police; Roshan Bral working as ReT; M/S MeritTrac Services Private Limited, Bengaluru; Neelam Khajuria, then member of JKSSB; Anju Raina, then Section Officer of JKSSB; Mukta Devi; Lakshmi Sharma; Mukesh Kumar; Shubam Patyar; Manisha Kumari; Avinash Sharma; Bandana Sharma; Gurjeet Kour; Bandana Choudhary; Rajinder Makhnotra; Gurpreet Singh; Kulwinder Singh; and Harpal Singh.