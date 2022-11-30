CBI searches 14 Jammu, Samba locations in JKSSB’s exam irregularities

Jammu: The sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at around 14 locations in Jammu and Samba at the premises of the accused, then member of J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by JKSSB for the posts of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department (FAA).

The searches were conducted in a case registered against 20 accused persons including then member of the JKSSB; then Medical Officer of BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura; local persons; private company and unidentified persons on the allegations of irregularities in the examination conducted by JKSSB) for the FAA posts.