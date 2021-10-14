CBSE term-1 exams for classes 10, 12 to be offline

New Delhi: The first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December and the date-sheet for the same will be announced on October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday.

The board said the exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.