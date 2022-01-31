CD Hospital Srinagar has highest 59.35% bed occupancy of COVID cases

Srinagar: The bed occupancy percentage among COVID19 dedicated hospitals falling under Category-I in Srinagar is the highest at Chest Disease Hospital and Kashmir Nursing Home (KNH).
The bed occupancy at CD and KNH hospital as of Monday evening remained 59.35 per cent, reveals official data. Srinagar has five hospitals falling under Category-I with 1014 bed capacity with oxygen support earmarked.
The DRDO COVID hospital Srinagar comes with the highest number of beds 375 with oxygen support, out of which 96 beds are currently occupied, SMHS Hospital has 211, SKIMS Bemina 210, CD Hospital and KNH 112 and SKIMS Hospital Soura 106 beds.
As per official figures, the CD Hospital and KNH hospital has the highest percentage of bed occupancy with 59.35 per cent, followed by SKIMS Soura with 58.82 per cent, SMHS with 27.31 per cent, SKIMS MCH Bemina with 25.68 per cent and DRDO COVID Hospital Srinagar with 15.20 per cent. The number of active positive cases as of Monday evening in Srinagar was 11100, cured cases 87078 and COVID19 deaths 900.
The number of cured people who were infected with COVID19 since its outbreak in Srinagar is highest among all districts in Kashmir followed by the Baramulla district with 30575 cured cases.
The cumulative number of people who were cured after being infected with COVID19 in Kashmir is 248765 while the active number of cases in Kashmir is 26823.
On Monday, Srinagar reported 319 positive cases which included 214 locals 174 contacts and three security forces.
On Monday, Batamaloo medical zone reported the highest number of positive cases of 207, followed by Zadibal medical zone 79, Hazratbal medical zone 38, Khanyar zone 33 and SR Gunj zone 31.
With Batamaloo medical zone consistently reporting majority of the daily COVID-19 cases in Srinagar, experts have said that following COVID19 safety guidelines would reduce the infection spread.
Experts have further said that Batamaloo medical zone is one of the congested zones in Srinagar and therefore it is reporting the highest cases on daily basis.
Dr Showkat Shah, a senior critical care specialist, said “we have time and again reiterated that people need to follow COVID19 safety guidelines and that is the way to break the chain of virus.”
“It is the need of an hour that all people play their vital role and contribute in defeating the pandemic. As the people would take precautionary measures, avoid an unnecessary visit to crowded places and follow safety guidelines, it shall ensure that chain of the virus is broken” he said.
Referring to advisories and information issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Showkat said that the most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the COVID19 virus is to keep a physical distance from others, wear well-fitting mask, open windows to improve ventilation, avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep hands clean.