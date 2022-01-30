CDI to streamline GI tagging of J&K’s art, craft

Jammu: To streamline the GI tagging of Jammu and Kashmir’s art and craft through the Craft Development Institute, the Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the transfer of administrative control of the Craft Development Institute (CDI) to the Industries and Commerce Department for promoting GI tagging of J&K arts and crafts.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.