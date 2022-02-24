Ceasefire completes 1 year; rekindles hope for peace among border residents

Srinagar: The ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, that will complete one year tomorrow i.e., Friday, has rekindled hopes for a peaceful future among border residents, who have been living under constant fear of cross border shelling, in Kashmir.
The border residents say that they are joyous over the completion of one year of ceasefire and pray that both arch rivals (India-Pakistan) will hold it.
On February 25, last year India and Pakistan released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along LoC with immediate effect, following talks between their DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations).
Senior officials in the security establishment say that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is showing results as per the latest statistics which depict that there have been miniscule violations at LoC and International Border.
“There has been no increase in Cease-Fire Violations (CFVs). This year, there has been almost none,” a senior army official told Greater Kashmir. “At least in the Kashmir valley, there have been no incidents of CFVs.”
As per data from the army, there were 4,645 CFVs in 2020, 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 CFVs in 2018. In contrast, there were 592 CFVs last year till the commitment came into effect on February 25.
“With each passing day it is rekindling hope among us," Muhammad Isaaq Bajad, a Teetwal resident told Greater Kashmir over phone. “We are hopeful that both India and Pakistan will keep its promise of complete observance of the ceasefire agreement,” he said.
Iqbal Shera, another resident of the same area said that they were hopeful that both countries would keep their promise of not firing on people residing along LoC in both parts. “Till now we feel that they have religiously observed the ceasefire,” he said, adding that both the countries had made such promises in the past as well. “But later there were violations," he said.
Prior to ceasefire, India and Pakistan had been engaged in cross border shelling and firing along the LoC and the International Border (IB) resulting in casualties, damage to houses, schools, health centres and religious places.
The residents of Sultan Dhaki in Uri Sector Baramulla said that they had suffered a lot due to India-Pakistani cross border firing and shelling. “Education of kids was affected. Houses were damaged. There were casualties. The fresh agreement of maintaining complete ceasefire is a happy thing for us,” Iqbal Saleem, a Sultan Dhaki resident said. “Hope it stays and we pray for this.”
"We thank the central government for this decision and both the countries must hold it,” Muwar Shah, another Uri resident, said. “We want both countries to behave as good neighbours by ensuring zero firing on each other,” he said, adding, “Because of cross border shelling, the residents along LoC suffer.”
“Last year farmers fearlessly cultivated their lands on the border. This year we are hoping for the same,” he said. “Life was better last year. This year we expect it to be better than last year.”
They said that the ceasefire brought a lot of respite for them. “We can now move freely from our dhoks (huts) and do normal chores without any threat of getting hit by bullets, mortars and artillery shells,” they said.