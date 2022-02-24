Ceasefire completes 1 year; rekindles hope for peace among border residents

On February 25, last year India and Pakistan released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along LoC with immediate effect, following talks between their DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations).

Senior officials in the security establishment say that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is showing results as per the latest statistics which depict that there have been miniscule violations at LoC and International Border.

“There has been no increase in Cease-Fire Violations (CFVs). This year, there has been almost none,” a senior army official told Greater Kashmir. “At least in the Kashmir valley, there have been no incidents of CFVs.”