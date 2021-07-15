Cell phones, SIM cards seized from inmates in Kotbalwal Jail

Jammu: A joint team of police and counter intelligence unit of CID conducted a surprise raid in highly fortified Kotbalwal Central Jail and seized several mobile phones, SIM cards, and other devices from the militant prisoners and other jail inmates, official sources said.

The sleuths of different security agencies along with police entered the high-security prison and checked the barracks mostly of militants during the morning hours, they said.

During the raid, the official sources said, they seized “10 mobile phones (5 android and 5 base models), 7 SIM cards, 12 earphones/headphones, 4 pen-drive/USB/multiport, 5 mobile chargers, 7 knifes, one diary, and 8 small pages with phone numbers”.

“These seizures were made from the inmates including militants, hardcore criminals and those jailed for other unlawful activities,” they said. “Over 100 police personnel led by an Additional DG rank officer, SSP, SPs and DSPs carried out the operation. They were also assisted by the CRPF,” they said.