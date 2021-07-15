Cell phones, SIM cards seized from inmates in Kotbalwal Jail

Jammu: A joint team of police and counter intelligence unit of CID conducted a surprise raid in highly fortified Kotbalwal Central Jail and seized several mobile phones, SIM cards, and other devices from the militant prisoners and other jail inmates, official sources said.
The sleuths of different security agencies along with police entered the high-security prison and checked the barracks mostly of militants during the morning hours, they said.
During the raid, the official sources said, they seized “10 mobile phones (5 android and 5 base models), 7 SIM cards, 12 earphones/headphones, 4 pen-drive/USB/multiport, 5 mobile chargers, 7 knifes, one diary, and 8 small pages with phone numbers”.
“These seizures were made from the inmates including militants, hardcore criminals and those jailed for other unlawful activities,” they said. “Over 100 police personnel led by an Additional DG rank officer, SSP, SPs and DSPs carried out the operation. They were also assisted by the CRPF,” they said.
The official sources said: “The jail staff members and inmates were grilled by the security agencies officials who conducted the surprise raid.” The raid was conducted following inputs about the use of mobile phones by the militants as well as criminals.
“The security agencies are already on alert. There was intelligence information about the use of mobile phones by the militants from inside the high-security Kotbalwal jail,” added the official sources.
“Further investigation in the case is in progress and the jail staff as well as inmates may face further questioning to ascertain as to how the mobile phones reached the high-security jail,” the official sources added. The official source said that in 2013, the jail authorities had installed six jammers in Kotbalwal to block mobile communication. “After spending a huge amount of money, the jammers are of no use. Jammers have not been functional for the last over 8 years as there was an issue with battery backup,” the official sources added.
This was the second raid at Kotbalwal Central Jail by the police and other agencies within six months. In the earlier raid in May 2021, the mobile phones, chargers, and headphones were seized by the security agencies during a raid while conducting investigation into a firing incident at the residence of prominent business tycoon Nagar Singh.
In January 2019, two mobile phones, SIM cards and other items were seized from the Kotbalwal jail by the police, official sources said.