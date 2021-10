Cellular internet snapped in many Srinagar, south Kashmir areas

Srinagar: As a precautionary measure, cellular internet services were snapped in parts of Srinagar since Monday evening.

The areas where the cellular internet has been suspended are Anchar, Eidgah, Qamarwari, Soura, MR Gung, Nowhatta, SafaKadal, Bagyass. There have been reports of snapping of cellular internet in Wahpoh, Qaimoh areas of Kulgam and Litter area of Pulwama also.

Snapping of internet on phone comes a day after killing of two non-local labourers in Kulgam.

Eleven civilians have been shot dead by militants in Kashmir over the last 15 days, sparking fear in the valley.