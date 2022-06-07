Centaur Hotel takeover by J&K Govt in offing

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a process to take over the possession of the Centaur Lake View Hotel located on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Centaur is a part of Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India (HCI), there are two hotel properties under HCI — the Centaur in Delhi and one at Dal Lake, in Srinagar.

Officials informed that the J&K government was keen to take over the possession of this prime property for a long time. “However it seems now that the takeover will fructify as LG administration has shown its keen intent."