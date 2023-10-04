Centenarians, first-time voters throng polling booths in Kargil

Kargil: The participation of elderly and first-time voters was noticed as the Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory witnessed brisk polling for the 5th LAHDC-Kargil elections on Wednesday.
Many centenarians and first-time voters in the Kargil district sent a loud and clear message to the voters across the country that come what may voting zeal should remain intact.
Elderly voters said that they voted for development, however, the first-time voters said that they feel happy to be part of the decision-making process.
"The day of election is one of the celebrations as this day comes after five years that too with an opportunity to decide our future as far as the development and good work is concerned,” Ishtiyaq Ahmed, a young voter said.
Muhammad Hussain, a centenarian of the Chiliskambu constituency also voted at the polling station, keeping the tradition of taking part in the electoral process alive. He was accompanied by his son.
“I have never missed a chance to vote. It is our right to vote and it is not good to waste it,” the centurion said after casting his vote.
Another female octogenarian also voted despite not feeling well. “Though I am not feeling well, I prefer to cast my vote. I was ready at 9 am to cast my vote,” she said.
She said that she voted in favour of her candidate, who would work for the development of the area.
The octogenarian was accompanied by her daughter.
The administration had made arrangements for elderly voters including assistance by the Police and providing wheelchairs up to polling stations.
Meanwhile, many first-time voters also cast their votes.
The first-time voters seemed very enthusiastic and excited as they were voting for the first time.
“I am very happy that I also have the right to decide my future. This is a great experience,” said Muhammad Ali, a first-time voter at Chiktan polling station . “I had been waiting since early morning and I am very excited about it.”
Enthused about voting for the first time, many had reached the booths early in the morning.
They said that they could not wait to exercise their right for the first time.
In the excitement, these first-timers did not mind standing in long queues.
With smiles on their faces, they seemed happy to cast their first vote. The youngsters came out in large numbers to participate in the process of decision-making.
“I exercised my franchise today as I want a good person should represent us and redress our day-to-day issues,” a first-time voter said.
The voters expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration to ensure smooth elections.