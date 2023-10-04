Centenarians, first-time voters throng polling booths in Kargil

Kargil: The participation of elderly and first-time voters was noticed as the Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory witnessed brisk polling for the 5th LAHDC-Kargil elections on Wednesday.

Many centenarians and first-time voters in the Kargil district sent a loud and clear message to the voters across the country that come what may voting zeal should remain intact.

Elderly voters said that they voted for development, however, the first-time voters said that they feel happy to be part of the decision-making process.

"The day of election is one of the celebrations as this day comes after five years that too with an opportunity to decide our future as far as the development and good work is concerned,” Ishtiyaq Ahmed, a young voter said.

Muhammad Hussain, a centenarian of the Chiliskambu constituency also voted at the polling station, keeping the tradition of taking part in the electoral process alive. He was accompanied by his son.

“I have never missed a chance to vote. It is our right to vote and it is not good to waste it,” the centurion said after casting his vote.

Another female octogenarian also voted despite not feeling well. “Though I am not feeling well, I prefer to cast my vote. I was ready at 9 am to cast my vote,” she said.

She said that she voted in favour of her candidate, who would work for the development of the area.