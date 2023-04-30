Centenary Episode | PM Modi calls ‘Mann Ki Baat’ festival of goodness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' had become a unique festival of goodness and positivity for the countrymen.

Addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, the Prime Minister said: "Friends, October 3, 2014 (the day when the first episode was aired) was the festival of Vijaya Dashami and all of us together started the journey of 'Mann Ki Baat' on that day. Vijaya Dashami is the festival of victory of good over evil. Mann Ki Baat has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen," he said during the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast.

"Today is the hundredth episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. I have received thousands of letters from all of you, lakhs of messages and I have tried to read as many letters as possible, have a look at them and try to understand the messages a bit," Modi said.