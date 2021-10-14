Central govt committed to improve J&K's power scenario: R K Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh today chaired a meeting on power issues in Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister is on a two day visit to the Union Territory as part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Initiative.

Singh mentioned during the meeting that the Central Government is committed to improve the power scenario of Jammu and Kashmir as the development of the place is high on the agenda of the Prime Minister, an official statement said.

He said that a lot of schemes have been introduced to improve the overall efficiency of the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the Central Government has a target to provide electricity connection to every household in the Union Territory.

Principal Secretary Power Rohit Kansal gave a detailed power point presentation about the challenges and achievements of the power department on the occasion.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta.