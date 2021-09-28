Centre approves proposal for extension in deputation of SM Sahai

Srinagar: The appointments committee of cabinet has approved the proposal for extension of deputation in tenure of senior IPS officer S.M. Sahai for a period one year beyond 23. 09.2021.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) for extension of deputation tenure of Shri S.M. Sahai, IPS (JK:1987), Additional Secretary, NSCS for a period of one year beyond 23.09.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” reads an order.

Sahai, an IPS officer of 1987 batch, proceeded on central deputation in 2016 and was posted as joint secretary in NSCS. (KNO)