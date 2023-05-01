Centre blocks 14 apps used for spreading terror in J&K

New Delhi: After getting inputs from intelligence agencies, the Centre has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that were largely used in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror, sources said.

According to sources, terrorists used these mobile applications in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

"Agencies keep track of channels used by OGWs and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communications, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app," an official said.