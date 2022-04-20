Centre declares Al Badr cadre Arjumand Gulzar Dar as terrorist under UAPA

According to a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday by the Union Ministry

of Home Affairs, Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan alias Doctor went to Pakistan on valid documents where he joined Al Badr.

He has been an active terrorist and commander of Al Badr, and since then and currently has been operating from Pakistan, said the Gazette notification.

Dar has been motivating youths to join the said outfit and has been funding the terror activities of Al Badr, ever since he went to Pakistan, the notification further said.