Centre grants 265 DNB postgraduate medical seats to J&K

New Delhi: The Centre has granted 265 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate medical seats to several government hospitals in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with the active contribution of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

“This important step would not only ensure that the people of J&K are benefited but the doctors of J&K will also get an opportunity of being trained in their region. Tapping this homegrown medical workforce would lead to an effective healthcare delivery system in J&K," said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The health ministry along with NBEMS took a lead role and ensured that several postgraduate seats of NBEMS were granted to various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir.