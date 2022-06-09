Centre plans third chopper route for Amarnath pilgrims

The pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on June 30 and will continue for 43 days.

As of now, helicopter services are available for the pilgrims from Baltal and Pahalgam to Panchtarni. From this drop-off point, pilgrims either walk or ride a mule or travel in a palanquin to the Amarnath shrine 6 km away. Both Baltal and Pahalgam are about 90 km from Srinagar.

A new helicopter route is being planned this year -- from Budgam (near Srinagar airport) to Panchtarni, an official said.

The Shree Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), which manages the pilgrimage, has also been asked to check if it would be feasible to land the choppers at the foothill of the Amarnath cave.