Centre preempted need for IT, inculcated it in every aspect of governance: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said that the ultimate objective of good governance was to bring ease of living in the life of a common man.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG), the silver jubilee edition of the NCeG in Katra, Singh said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi giant strides were being taken in the field of IT and new age technologies for better delivery of governance to the citizens.”

“The Centre has preempted the need of Information Technology and inculcated it in every aspect of governance and has committed to augment inclusive growth across all sectors,” Singh said.