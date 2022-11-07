Centre reserves seats for ‘terror victims’ in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

Srinagar: The Centre has decided to keep a “reserved quota” for “terror victims” in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in J&K.
The seats would be allocated to the spouse and children of terrorist victims from the central pool for the academic year 2022-23.
The official notification reads that the reservation policy being followed by J&K would apply to the central pool MBBS and BDS seats for this purpose.
In the wake of this, the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (J&K BOPEE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the allocation of MBBS and BDS seats from the central pool for the spouse or children of “terrorist victims” for the academic year 2022-23.
As per the policy, priority would be given to the children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists followed by the children of families whose sole bread earner has been killed by the terrorists.
The third priority would be the wards of victims with permanent disabilities and serious injury caused by terrorists. The decision has been taken following the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.
As per the eligibility criteria fixed by J&K BOPEE, the candidates should be the children of permanent residents of the concerned state or union territory or the children of the employees of the concerned state or union territory government.
“The children of the employees of central, other states, union territory government on deputation to the concerned state, or union territory are also eligible for the reservation quota,” the BOPEE notification reads.
The children of the employees of the central government, governments of other states or union territories posted in and having their headquarters within the concerned state would also be eligible.
“The children of the central government or state or union territory government employees aforementioned should be treated at par with the locals,” the notification reads.
The candidate should have passed the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, and English individually and have obtained a minimum of 50 percent marks.
However, the pass percentage of the candidates from SC, ST, and OSC should be 40 percent while Gen-PwD category candidates should have 45 percent and 40 percent for SC, ST, and OBC-PWD candidates.
As per the J&K BOPEE notification, the selection of candidates would be made based on rank obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2022 being conducted by the National Testing Agency.
It would also be necessary for the candidates to obtain minimum marks at the 50th percentile at NEET-2022 as per the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 1997 of the Medical Council of India (MCI) or National Medical Commission (NMC).
“In respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST, or OBC, the minimum marks should be at the 40th percentile. However, in respect of candidates with a specified disability, the minimum marks should be at 45th percentile,” it reads.
The percentile should be determined based on the highest marks scored in the All-India Common Merit List in NEET for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.
“The board undertakes that mere submission of applications should not confer any right on the applicant for his or her selection, which should be done by the concerned Ministry of the Government of India following the rules and procedures on the subject,” the J&K BOPEE notification reads.
The notification states that the MHA, GoI would not conduct any examination in this regard.
However, the selection would be made by the MHA based on marks obtained by the applicants in NEET-UG 2022 and possessing the necessary educational qualifications.
The last date of the submission of the application in duplicate has been fixed as November 11, 2022.
“The application should be submitted and deposited by the eligible candidates at J&K BOPEE offices Jammu and Srinagar physically up to the prescribed date and time,” the notification reads.