Centre reserves seats for ‘terror victims’ in MBBS, BDS courses in J&K

Srinagar: The Centre has decided to keep a “reserved quota” for “terror victims” in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in J&K.

The seats would be allocated to the spouse and children of terrorist victims from the central pool for the academic year 2022-23.

The official notification reads that the reservation policy being followed by J&K would apply to the central pool MBBS and BDS seats for this purpose.

In the wake of this, the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (J&K BOPEE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the allocation of MBBS and BDS seats from the central pool for the spouse or children of “terrorist victims” for the academic year 2022-23.

As per the policy, priority would be given to the children whose both parents have been killed by terrorists followed by the children of families whose sole bread earner has been killed by the terrorists.