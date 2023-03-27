Centre reviews preparedness against COVID, advises states to undertake mock drills in April

He also stressed on ramping of testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples. Urging everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times, he also stressed on the need to increase administration of precaution dose among people, especially for the vulnerable population group.

The meeting also discussed the weekly positivity in Maharashtra which has gone up to 4.58 percent as on March 24 from 0.54 percent in the week ending March 3. In Gujarat, it has increased to 2.17 percent from 0.07 per cent . In Kerala, weekly positivity shot up to 4.51 percent from 1.47 percent.

Karnataka witnessed average weekly positivity rise up to 3.05 per cent from 1.65 percent while Delhi has seen weekly positivity rise to 4.25 per cent from 0.53 percent.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh witnessed weekly positivity increase to 7.48 percent from 1.92 percent. In Rajasthan, it has increased from 0.12 percent to 1.62 percent and Tamil Nadu reported an increase in weekly positivity from 0.46 percent to 2.40 per cent in the same time period. The Union Health Secretary said that irrespective of the new Covid variants, ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ continue to remain the tested strategy for Covid management. This would facilitate undertaking of appropriate public health measures, he said.

States were also urged to ensure availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers across the states, enhance community awareness regarding disease and vaccination and regularly update COVID-19 data in Covid India Portal.