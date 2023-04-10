Centre spending Rs 1 lakh Cr on J&K roads, tunnels: LG Sinha

Baltal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the Centre was spending Rs 1 lakh crore to build highways and tunnels in Jammu and Kashmir.
Talking to media persons after reviewing the progress of Z-Morh tunnel and Zojila tunnel projects along with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, the LG said, “I am thankful to Gadkari Ji and all the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on MoRTH members who visited here.”
He said that during the last three years, the Centre had given a big push to J&K’s road infrastructure, which was visible on the ground.
The LG said that he had requested Gadkari that local youth should be given priority in the tunnel projects.
He said that the tunnel authorities had said that Z-Morh Tunnel would be completed by October 2023, after which Sonamarg would remain open round the year.
The LG said that the completion of these tunnels would give a boost to the economy of the area.