Centre, states, UTs should work as 'Team India': PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, during the eighth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, stressed that the Centre, states and union territories should work as 'Team India', and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of people for a 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

He also said that Niti Aayog could play a critical role in helping states to develop their strategies for the next 25 years and align the same with the 'National Development Agenda'.

The PM made the remarks while chairing the 8th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog earlier on Saturday at the New Convention Centre, here in Pragati Maidan.

Chief Ministers and Lt Governors representing 19 states and 6 Union Territories attended the meeting.