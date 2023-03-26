Centre to enhance connectivity in J&K: Nitin Gadkari

Srinagar: Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari Sunday said that to enhance connectivity in J&K, the Centre had approved Rs 323.03 crore.

“Jammu and Kashmir: To enhance connectivity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, we have approved a sum of Rs 323.03 crore for the acquisition of land required to construct an 8.925 km long Shopian Bypass on NH-444, connecting both ends,” Gadkari tweeted.

Ahead of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in April, Gadkari has also approved Rs 1973 crore for Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri National Highway works.