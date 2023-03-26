Centre to enhance connectivity in J&K: Nitin Gadkari

Srinagar: Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari Sunday said that to enhance connectivity in J&K, the Centre had approved Rs 323.03 crore.
“Jammu and Kashmir: To enhance connectivity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, we have approved a sum of Rs 323.03 crore for the acquisition of land required to construct an 8.925 km long Shopian Bypass on NH-444, connecting both ends,” Gadkari tweeted.
Ahead of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in April, Gadkari has also approved Rs 1973 crore for Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri National Highway works.
Gadkari is scheduled to visit J&K and Ladakh on April 10 and 11.
Ahead of his visit, he has released Rs 992.43 crore for paved shoulders on two-lane Baramulla Greenfield Bypass on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri National Highway.
Gadkari also released Rs 980.21 crore for Pattan Greenfield Bypass on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri National Highway-01.
He would visit Zojila tunnel being constructed on Srinagar-Kargil National Highway and inspect the ongoing work on April 10.
The deadline fixed for the construction of the tunnel is 2026 but there are indications that it might be completed ahead of the timeline.
The construction of Zojila Tunnel would link Ladakh by road for a full year.
Presently, the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway has to be closed for nearly three to four months of winter due to snowfall around Zojila.
Gadkari is likely to announce the launch of work on more highways and roads in J&K during his two-day visit.
He is also expected to inaugurate some works, which have been completed.
Rs 1 lakh crore worth National Highways and tunnels are under construction in J&K and many of them are nearing completion.
National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is also ready with preliminary report on construction of road project connecting Amarnath Cave shrine from Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Sangam Top-Baltal and the project could be approved this year itself and completed in next four to five years.