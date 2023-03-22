Centre to move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Wednesday said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would move forward to open Sharda Peeth for the devotees.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that inaugurating the Sharda Devi Temple at Kupwara in north Kashmir through video conferencing, Shah said that the reconstruction of Sharda temple in Kupwara was a necessary and important step in the direction of discovery of Sharda civilisation and promotion of Sharda script.
He said that, once upon a time, Sharda Peeth was considered the centre of knowledge in the Indian subcontinent, scholars from all over the country used to come here in search of scriptures and spiritual knowledge.
“Sharda script was the original script of Kashmir, which had been named after Maa Sharda,” Shah said. “This was one of the Mahashakti Peeths and according to religious beliefs, the right hand of Maa Sati fell here.”
He said that Sharda Peeth had been a historical centre of India's cultural, religious, and educational heritage like Kartarpur corridor.
Shah began his address by wishing the countrymen for the New Year.
Several dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present on the occasion.
“On the occasion of the New Year, the newly constructed temple of Maa Sharda has been opened for the devotees and this is an auspicious sign for the devotees from all over India,” Shah said. “The inauguration of Maa Sharda's temple is the beginning of a new era.”
He said that the architecture and construction of this temple had been done according to mythological scriptures under the aegis of Sharda Peeth.
“The idol of Sharda Maa, donated by the Sringeri Math, and its installation here, the time period from January 24 till today was like a journey,” Shah said.
He said that due to the efforts of PM Modi peace had been established in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.
“The Kashmir valley and Jammu are once again returning to their old traditions, civilisation and Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb,” Shah said.
He said that as per its commitment of social and economic transformation, the government led by PM Modi had taken initiatives in all sectors of J&K, including the culture rejuvenation.
“The systematic restoration and repair work is going on at 123 identified places under this, which include many temples and Sufi places,” Shah said.
He said that in the first phase, 35 places were being renovated at a cost of Rs 65 crore.
Shah said that 31 mega cultural programmes had also been organised by identifying the 75 places of religious and Sufi saints.
He said that 20 cultural festivals had also been organised in every district, which would help in reviving old heritage.
Shah said that the zeal with which LG Manoj Sinha had implemented all flagship schemes of PM Modi was worth praising.
He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, LG Sinha had played a major role in bringing industrial investment in J&K.
“Today’s beginning would help in bringing back the lost glory of this place and with the blessing of Maa Sharda this place will remain the centre of worship and continue to awaken the consciousness of India for ages,” Shah said.