Centre to move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Wednesday said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would move forward to open Sharda Peeth for the devotees.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that inaugurating the Sharda Devi Temple at Kupwara in north Kashmir through video conferencing, Shah said that the reconstruction of Sharda temple in Kupwara was a necessary and important step in the direction of discovery of Sharda civilisation and promotion of Sharda script.

He said that, once upon a time, Sharda Peeth was considered the centre of knowledge in the Indian subcontinent, scholars from all over the country used to come here in search of scriptures and spiritual knowledge.