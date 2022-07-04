Centre’s J&K policy needs radical change: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah said that this in turn requires a strong NC cadre to remain vigilant and active on the ground.

“We have to put up a strong and joint front against the vicious authoritarian onslaught on our educated youth’s employment rights, our land rights, the historicity of our culture and uniqueness of our thousands of years old identity,” he said.

On the plight of the rural economy, Abdullah said that the people’s lives in rural Kashmir had never been so worse.