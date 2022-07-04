Centre’s J&K policy needs radical change: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday said that the policies of the Centre regarding Jammu and Kashmir and its people need a radical change.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing NC functionaries and workers at Wagoora, Abdullah said that the entire region was at a very crucial stage in its history.
“What is at stake is the very future of our children, our identity, and our historical uniqueness. Forces which are inimical to our unique identity have brazenly mounted a continuing attack – both implicitly as well as explicitly on our identity,” he said. “Every day a new diktat surfaces undermining people’s constitutionally-guaranteed rights and the very fundamental pillars of democracy.”
Abdullah said that this in turn requires a strong NC cadre to remain vigilant and active on the ground.
“We have to put up a strong and joint front against the vicious authoritarian onslaught on our educated youth’s employment rights, our land rights, the historicity of our culture and uniqueness of our thousands of years old identity,” he said.
On the plight of the rural economy, Abdullah said that the people’s lives in rural Kashmir had never been so worse.
“Earnings of our people in villages have drastically declined in an unprecedented manner. Crushing farm incomes, soaring rural unemployment, widespread development deficit, and pervasive administrative inertia have affected the rural brothers all at the same time,” he said.
Calling for the united struggle for the restoration of abridged rights of J&K, Abdullah said, “Our United struggle will define the future of youth. It is only NC that can change the policy direction towards a radical people-oriented one. There is no greater calling than serving our people and we will do it with renewed passion and strength.”