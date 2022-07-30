Centre’s zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results: Amit Shah

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday said that the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics was showing results and emphasised that states work in tandem with the Centre in the fight against the scourge of drugs.

Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Chandigarh, also spoke about steps being taken by the Centre to weed out the problem of drugs while asserting that the zero-tolerance policy toward drugs was necessary to achieve the objective of a healthy society and a prosperous nation.

“It is also important from the security point of view as the dirty money which is generated from the drug trade is used in activities against the country,” he said after inaugurating a two-day national conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and NCB chief S N Pradhan were present at the conference.