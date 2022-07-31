CEO NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer calls on LG

Srinagar: CEO NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, Iyer and LG Sinha discussed a range of issues dealing with the development of J&K.
The LG said that the J&K government had taken steps to strengthen the democratic system at the grassroots level, public participation in the development process, inclusive, qualitative education, easy accessibility of public services, self-employment opportunities for the youth, taking industries to the block level for equitable development, and ensuring the benefits of development reach the last person in the queue.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Mission Director, Aspirational District Programme, Rakesh Ranjan; and Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Chintan Vaishnav were also present during the meeting.