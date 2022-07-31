CEO NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer calls on LG

Srinagar: CEO NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, Iyer and LG Sinha discussed a range of issues dealing with the development of J&K.

The LG said that the J&K government had taken steps to strengthen the democratic system at the grassroots level, public participation in the development process, inclusive, qualitative education, easy accessibility of public services, self-employment opportunities for the youth, taking industries to the block level for equitable development, and ensuring the benefits of development reach the last person in the queue.