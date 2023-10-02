Challenges before J&K Police quite different than what other forces face: Special DG Rashmi Ranjan Swain

Srinagar: Stating that challenges before the Jammu and Kashmir Police were quite different than what other forces were facing, Special Director General of Police (CID) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Monday said J&K Police was the unique force that was fighting the enemy that gets support from outside and their fight was for the people who respect the law.
“J&K Police is fighting against an enemy which is using outside support,” R R Swain told reporters at the end of a marathon organised by J&K Police on the banks of Dal Lake here. “J&K Police is fighting with extra valour against some elements who promote violence.”
J&K Police had organised a marathon which saw massive participation. The event coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Swain, who was chief guest on the occasion, along with three former DGPs A K Suri, Gopal Sharma, and Kuldeep Khoda, and senior officers distributed prizes and certificates among the winners of the event.
“Our endeavour is to root out the level of fear from the common man’s heart and mind,” he said.
Referring to Gandhi’s idea of non-violence, Swain said that a state of non-violence could be achieved only by protecting non-violent people from violence.
“It takes a lot of courage since the fight is against few people from within,” he said. “It needs a lot of courage as other forces do not have to face such things.”
The senior Police officer said that the biggest effort of the J&K Police was to reduce the fear among the people.
“No doubt other forces have skills, experiences, and knowledge but there are many differences between our difficulties and their difficulties,” Swain said. “Despite the difficulties, J&K Police is carrying on the fight silently that too keeping in mind the section of the society which is not heard, be it a poor shopkeeper, a low-ranking government employee, or a lawyer.”
He said that the J&K Police would stand by all those who want to earn an honest livelihood by abiding by the law.
“This is our message on Gandhi Jayanti,” Swain said.
The Special DG said that a distinction needed to be made between the peace-loving people and those whose ulterior motive was violence.
“So, our fight is against those projecting violence. Our fight is for the public and we endeavour to root out the level of fear from the people’s hearts and minds," he said.
Swain said that it had been the rich history of J&K Police to work against people involved in unlawful activities for the larger interest of the public.
He said that J&K Police was committed to continue to work for the safety, security, and welfare of the people who abide by the rule of the law to the best possible extent.