Challenges before J&K Police quite different than what other forces face: Special DG Rashmi Ranjan Swain

Srinagar: Stating that challenges before the Jammu and Kashmir Police were quite different than what other forces were facing, Special Director General of Police (CID) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Monday said J&K Police was the unique force that was fighting the enemy that gets support from outside and their fight was for the people who respect the law.

“J&K Police is fighting against an enemy which is using outside support,” R R Swain told reporters at the end of a marathon organised by J&K Police on the banks of Dal Lake here. “J&K Police is fighting with extra valour against some elements who promote violence.”

J&K Police had organised a marathon which saw massive participation. The event coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Swain, who was chief guest on the occasion, along with three former DGPs A K Suri, Gopal Sharma, and Kuldeep Khoda, and senior officers distributed prizes and certificates among the winners of the event.

“Our endeavour is to root out the level of fear from the common man’s heart and mind,” he said.