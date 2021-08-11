Change in every aspect need of the hour: LG

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that in Jammu and Kashmir “change in every aspect is need of the hour” for which everyone, be it common people or the administration, has to play a pivotal role.

The LG was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the ‘Bungus Awaam Mela’ in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

LG said that “since first time any State Head has arrived in the beautiful valley of Bangus, my endeavor would be to develop the Bangus Valley as a unique tourist destination”.

“We would be looking forward to develop Bangus according to the scientific techniques so that the eco sensitivity atmosphere will not be disturbed what so ever,” he added.

He said that by developing Bangus like unexplored destinations, locals would certainly get chance to earn their livelihood. LG said that “we all need to work in tandem with regard to the development of Bangus”.

He said that work is in progress to make motorable all the three routes (Chowkibal, Rajwar, Mawer) leading to the Bangus Valley so that people from all across the country could find it easy to travel to Bangus.

LG said that government is taking due care of the education of those children who are living with their parents in Bangus like areas.

“Government has increased the salary of seasonal teachers from four thousand to ten thousand per month so that the teachers would be available and the children of nomadic community would not be deprived of education,” LG said.