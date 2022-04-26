Change of Command at 15 Corps on May 9

Lt Gen ADS Aujla was designated as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of XV Corps also known as Chinar Corps based in Badamibagh Srinagar in first week of April. “Lt Gen ADS Aujla will be taking over Command on May 9,” senior Army officials said. “He will be taking over from Lt Gen D P Pandey.”

15 Corps of the Indian Army which is presently located in Srinagar and responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley.

It may be mentioned that Lt Gen Pandey took over the command of the 15 Corp from Lt Gen BS Raju, who is presently Director General Military Operations at Army Headquarters. Lt Gen Pandey’s tenure saw many successful operations neutralising a large number of terrorists.