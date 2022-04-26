Change of Command at 15 Corps on May 9

Srinagar: The change of Command at 15 Corps headquarters of Army here will be taking place on 9 May and Lt Gen D S Aujla will be new General Officer Commanding .
Lt Gen D S Aujla will be taking over as General Officer Commanding 15 Corps and Lt Gen D P Pandey will move for next posting as Commandant Army War College Mhow based in Madya Pradesh, near Indoor.
Lt Gen ADS Aujla was designated as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of XV Corps also known as Chinar Corps based in Badamibagh Srinagar in first week of April. “Lt Gen ADS Aujla will be taking over Command on May 9,” senior Army officials said. “He will be taking over from Lt Gen D P Pandey.”
15 Corps of the Indian Army which is presently located in Srinagar and responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley.
It may be mentioned that Lt Gen Pandey took over the command of the 15 Corp from Lt Gen BS Raju, who is presently Director General Military Operations at Army Headquarters. Lt Gen Pandey’s tenure saw many successful operations neutralising a large number of terrorists.
As a part of Army outreach, Lt Gen Pandey recently visit many areas that included Dardpora, Drugmulla, Shopian and some other areas.
Lt Gen Pandey’s tenure over the last one year is defined by an improved security environment prevailing both on the Line of Control and in Kashmir. With the civil administration and security forces synergising their efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir, terrorism is on decline with assessed residual terrorist numbers being the lowest in a decade.
On the Line of Control, Lt Gen Pandey’s approach combined a forward heavy deployment enabled by a dense electronic and surveillance grid. Any action at LoC was dealt punitive responses resulting in operational ascendancy by the Army.
To complement relentless and successful counter-terrorist operations, Lt Gen Raju ensured an improved Soldier-Citizen connect. This effort included many successful events all over the Kashmir Valley, co-opting the Awaam in various sports, culture, arts, education, skilling and health initiatives.
The Army effectively used its deployment grid, especially in far-flung areas to be the first respondent in case of need. Lt Gen Aujla is presently posted as Director General IT of Army.
However, he is discharging Temporary Duties (TD) as Major General Staff Northern Command. The (TD) appointment is crucial as the officer has to overlook Army operations that come under the ambit of Northern Command.
Lt Gen Aujla, before taking over as MGGS, was General Officer Commanding Officer of crucial Kupwara based 28 Infantry Division. The Division is responsible to take care of Line of Control in Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir.
Before taking over as GOC in Kupwara, the senior Army General was Brigadier General Staff 15 Corps. Lt Gen Aujla was commissioned in 13 Raj Rif and later commanding 15 Raj Rif.