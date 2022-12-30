‘CHARGESHEET FILED AGAINST 4 LeT TERRORISTS’ | They wanted to revive terror ecosystem in Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal: SIA

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, Friday filed a chargesheet against four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit, who were involved in carrying out a number of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of SIA issued here said that the terror case was initially registered at Police Station Mahore in Reasi district but later transferred to SIA, Jammu following orders issued by J&K Police Headquarters.

“The investigation has established that the Pakistan-based terrorist Muhammad Qasim and Zia-ul-Rehman, who actually are residents of J&K, passed directions to the accused Talib Hussain Shah and his associates,” the SIA statement said. “The investigation established that on the directions of the Pakistan-based handlers, Shah many youths in J&K were recruited to revive the terror ecosystem in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions.”

The SIA statement said that the investigation established that the accused had been directed to carry out attacks on security forces and vital installations to meet the objective of secession of J&K from the Union of India.