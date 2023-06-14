Chargesheet presented against 2 terrorists, 1 killed terrorist: SIU

Srinagar: A chargesheet was presented before the Court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Srinagar against two terrorists and a killed terrorist by the State Investigation Unit (SIU) Srinagar on Wednesday, the SIU said.

A statement of the SIU issued here said that the chargesheet was presented in case FIR No 50/2022 under Sections 307 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of the IA Act, 13, 16, 18, 20 and 38 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station, Soura, against two active terrorists and a killed terrorist.

“On May 24, 2022, unknown terrorists fired at policeman Saifullah Qadri, son of Muhammad Syed Qadri, and his minor daughter Safa Qadri of Malik Sahab, Soura, Srinagar, in which the policeman was killed and his minor daughter injured,” the statement said. “During investigation, three terrorists identified as Basit Ahmed Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar of Redwani Qaimoh, Kulgam, Momin Gulzar Mir, son of Gulzar Ahmad Mir of Firdous Colony, Eidgah, Srinagar, and Adil Ahmad Parray, son of Habibullah Parray of Badergund, Ganderbal were found involved in the terror crime case.”