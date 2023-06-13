Chargesheet presented against terror associate, 2 killed terrorists: SIU

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora Tuesday presented a chargesheet before the NIA Court Pulwama against a terrorist associate and two killed terrorists, the SIU said.

A statement of SIU issued here said that the chargesheet was presented in the case FIR No 37/2022 under section 7/27 of the Arms Act, 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 16 18, 19, 23, 38, and 39 of UAPA Act of Police Station Tral.

“The chargesheet was presented against a terrorist associate Sameer Ahmad Mohand, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Sheerabad Tral, Pulwama and two killed terrorists Shafat Muzaffar Sofi, son of Muzaffar Sofi of Batgund, Tral and Umar Nabi Teli, son of Ghulam Nabi Teli of Ladhoo, Pampore,” the SIU statement said.