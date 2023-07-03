Chari Mubarak taken to Pahalgam for Boomi Pujan

Anantnag: On the occasion of Ashad Purnima the saffron robed silver-mace of lord Shiva, traditionally known as ‘Chhari Mubarak’ was on Monday taken to Pahalgam for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

With this age-old tradition associated with the annual yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir commenced.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, a group of Sadhus led by Swami Mahant Deepindar Giri, the custodian of the holy mace, took the ‘Chaari Mubarak’ from the temple inside the Akhada Building complex in Srinagar city after prayers.

It was later taken to Gori Shankar Temple in Pahalgam, where Bhumi Puja was performed.

The puja saw participation of several Pandits.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syed Fakhrudin Hamid, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra, and other officers from the Police and civil administration warmly received the group.

Speaking to media persons, Giri appreciated the hospitality of the locals during the annual Amarnath Yatra.

“The overwhelming response exhibited by the locals to the Yatra is a clear indication of warm and rich Kashmiri culture,” he said.