Charity funds raised by JeI diverted to terrorist organisations: NIA

Jammu: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday carried out simultaneous searches at six places in Doda district and one place in Sunjwan area of Jammu district against the members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in terror financing case and recovered incriminating documents.
“NIA teams conducted multiple searches on the premises of six suspects (office bearers of the Jamaat) in district Doda and one suspect in Jammu district in the case about JeI J&K, which even after its declaration as Unlawful Association in 2019 continues to raise funds in various forms purportedly for charitable purposes,” an official spokesman said. “These funds were, however, being diverted to organisations like Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir as well as the rest of India.”
The spokesman said that the NIA had recovered incriminating literature, receipts of funds raised by JeI J&K, bank and property-related documents, and electronic devices and said that further investigations in the case were in progress.
In the Jammu district, a team of NIA officials, accompanied by local Police and paramilitary personnel searched the residence of a retired DFO of the Forest Department at Firdousabad in Sunjwan in a terror funding case.
“The retired official is allegedly involved in terror funding and searches were conducted at his residence early morning. Mobile phone, some digital evidence, and documents were seized for further scrutiny,” the spokesman said.
However, the official was not taken into custody although the searches continued for several hours till the afternoon.
The retired DFO is originally a resident of Doda.
Similar searches were conducted in the mountainous Doda district by different teams of NIA about terror funding with a motive to fuel terror activities in J&K allegedly by JeI.
These searches were conducted as a part of the J&K Terror Financing case RC 03/2021/NIA/DLI.
The searches were part of the ongoing investigation in the case filed by the NIA on February 5, 2021, and a chargesheet was also filed against four persons in the terror financing by Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Centre banned JeI in February 2019 for five years by issuing a notification under anti-terror laws for its terror links and funding of terror activities.