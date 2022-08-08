Charity funds raised by JeI diverted to terrorist organisations: NIA

Jammu: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday carried out simultaneous searches at six places in Doda district and one place in Sunjwan area of Jammu district against the members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in terror financing case and recovered incriminating documents.

“NIA teams conducted multiple searches on the premises of six suspects (office bearers of the Jamaat) in district Doda and one suspect in Jammu district in the case about JeI J&K, which even after its declaration as Unlawful Association in 2019 continues to raise funds in various forms purportedly for charitable purposes,” an official spokesman said. “These funds were, however, being diverted to organisations like Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba for promoting terrorist activities in Kashmir as well as the rest of India.”