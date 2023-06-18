Cherry Cheers | Low yield, rising prices make farmers ecstatic

Shopian: Amidst low yield, rising prices of cherries have brought cheers to the farmers in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
The incessant rains and multiple spells of hailstorm affected the production of different varieties of cherries significantly.
According to the farmers, the production this year witnessed a dip of 20 to 30 percent. However, they feel elated as the produce is fetching them good prices.
“This year good prices have given us a reason to rejoice. In 2022, we sold our produce at dirt cheap rates in both local and outstation mandis,” said Javed Ahmad, a grower.
He said that the unseasonal rains and hailstorm in many areas of the district affected both the production and quality of the fruit.
“The early varieties of the cherries were affected the most,” Ahmad said.
The varieties, which are being harvested, include Makhmali, Siyah, Awal Number, Italy, and Steela.
Muhammad Ashraf, a prominent fruit trader and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian said that Italy and Steela, both exotic varieties, are sold at Rs 160 to Rs 180 per kg while Siya and Makhmali are sold at Rs 120 to Rs 130 and Rs 80 to Rs 140 per kg.
Ashraf said that the Mishri, which is one of the most sought after varieties, was yet to be harvested.
Sabzar Ahmad, a farmer from cherry-rich Losdanew village said that the low yield could be made up for if the prices jacked up further.
He said that a few days ago the prices were much better.
"The Italy variety was even sold at Rs 200 to Rs 250," he said.
According to the Horticulture Department, cherry is being cultivated over 2800 hectares of land in Kashmir.
In 2019-2020, Kashmir produced over 12,000 metric tonnes of the fruit.
Shopian, Ganderbal, and Srinagar areas are the chief producers of the cherry.