Cherry Cheers | Low yield, rising prices make farmers ecstatic

Shopian: Amidst low yield, rising prices of cherries have brought cheers to the farmers in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The incessant rains and multiple spells of hailstorm affected the production of different varieties of cherries significantly.

According to the farmers, the production this year witnessed a dip of 20 to 30 percent. However, they feel elated as the produce is fetching them good prices.

“This year good prices have given us a reason to rejoice. In 2022, we sold our produce at dirt cheap rates in both local and outstation mandis,” said Javed Ahmad, a grower.