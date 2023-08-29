‘Chhari Mubarak’ leaves for Sheshnaag, marks culmination of Amarnath Yatra

Pahalgam: ‘Chhari Mubarak’ popularly known as the holy mace of Lord Shiva left for Sheshnaag on Tuesday morning from Chandanwari in Pahalgam to mark the culmination of the Amarnath Yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak had spent the night at Chandanwari Pahalgam before heading to Sheshnaag. The rituals for the holy ‘Chhari Mubarak’ mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

This year, the yatra started on August 18 and will end on August 27.

On August 28, Chhari Mubarak will be taken from Shri Dashnami Akhara, Poonch to Shri Buddha Amarnath Mandir, Mandi.