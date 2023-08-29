‘Chhari Mubarak’ leaves for Sheshnaag, marks culmination of Amarnath Yatra

Pahalgam: ‘Chhari Mubarak’ popularly known as the holy mace of Lord Shiva left for Sheshnaag on Tuesday morning from Chandanwari in Pahalgam to mark the culmination of the Amarnath Yatra.
The Chhari Mubarak had spent the night at Chandanwari Pahalgam before heading to Sheshnaag. The rituals for the holy ‘Chhari Mubarak’ mark the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.
This year, the yatra started on August 18 and will end on August 27.
On August 28, Chhari Mubarak will be taken from Shri Dashnami Akhara, Poonch to Shri Buddha Amarnath Mandir, Mandi.
Meanwhile, the annual pilgrimage to the historic Budha Amarnath temple in the Mandi area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir is underway and will culminate on the day of Raksha Bandhan.
This pilgrimage has been the best example of secularism and is like an annual festival in which local Muslims also participate actively.
At Sports Stadium Poonch where the base camp has been established, dozens of Muslim youths have been volunteering to serve the pilgrims every day.
This year, pilgrims from all over the country on the Budha Amarnath Yatra visited many beautiful places in Poonch and enjoyed themselves there. A large number of pilgrims went to visit Batilkot Lor and Gurdwara Nangali Sahib.
They also enjoyed the hilly areas of Poonch by going to Than Peer beautiful tourist spot The temple of Babadha Amarnath, also known as ‘Chatani Baba Amarnath Temple’, is situated at an altitude of 4600 meters above sea level in Poonch.
This place of worship is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu belief, the pilgrimage of those who visit Amarnath Gupha is complete only when they visit the Budha Amarnath Mandi.