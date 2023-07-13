Chief Justice visits Central Jail Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh today visited the Central Jail here to assess the conditions of the prisoners and the quality of legal aid services being provided to them.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by his Principal Secretary, M K Sharma and Member Secretary J & K Legal Services Authority, Amit Gupta.

On arrival at Central Jail, the Chief Justice was received by the Director General Prisons, J & K, Deepak Kumar and Chairman DLSA Srinagar Jawad Ahmed. Superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar, Daljit Singh; SP North Zone Srinagar, Raja Zuhaib and other officers of Central Jail Srinagar were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Justice, upon his arrival, was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of CRPF deployed at the Central Jail.

During the visit, the Chief Justice had round of all the barracks and interacted extensively with the inmates and patiently listened to their grievances and concerns. The Chief Justice assured the inmates that their genuine grievances shall be redressed and also issued on spot instructions to the concerned to ensure that the grievances projected by the jail inmates are addressed at the earliest.