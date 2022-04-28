Chief Secretary AK Mehta reviews functioning of H&P department

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Hospitality & Protocol (H&P) department at Civil Secretariat here.
At the outset, Commissioner Secretary, H&P, Talat Parvez Rohella gave an overview of the department and informed the Chief Secretary about the main activities e being carried out by H&P department in the Jammu and Kashmir as well across the country.
During the meeting, a detailed presentation was presented by Commissioner Secretary, H&P on organizational structure, functional profile, annual financial statement, properties/assets of the department lying inside and outside the UT, various activities of H&P, major achievements, action plan for further developing the infrastructure and other important issues.
With regard to the infrastructure of the department, the meeting was told that it is running a considerable number of structures in and outside the vicinity of Srinagar and Jammu cities.
The meeting was also informed about the ongoing and works to be taken up during the current year including renovation/up-gradation of various existing properties at these places so that guest houses would be equipped with modern facilities for the convenience of the visitors.
The meeting also gave details about the various deliverables like Completion of extension project of Circuit House Srinagar, Completion of Guest House at Jammu and Completion of extension project of circuit House Jammu.
It was also given out in the meeting that the construction of additional accommodation (G+3) at Circuit House Canal Road Jammu will be completed by June 2022, Face-lifting of Convention Centre Canal Road Jammu will be completed by September 2022 and other works like Display cum strong room at H&P Stores Gupkar Srinagar, Construction of additional accommodation at circuit house Church lane Sonwar and Construction of additional accommodation adjacent to State Guest House Canal Raod Jammu will be completed by December 2022.
Speaking during the meeting, Chief Secretary fixed timelines for each of the project and said that timelines have to be adhered strictly . He impressed upon the officers that quality needs to be ensured while taking up construction/renovation works. He also directed the department to check the utilities of the guest houses on daily basis to ensure that everything is working properly.
Dr Mehta also called for ensuring quality of services to the visitors at Guest Houses/Circuit Houses and other places of the department. He also directed for improvements in the aesthetics of the Convention Centre Jammu and improvements in the gallery so that it wears a festive look.
With regard to assets of the department outside the state, the meeting was provided with the details of properties at New Delhi and other cities including Mumbai, Chandigarh and Amritsar under the control of Resident Commission.
Chief Secretary directed for fencing of the properties of the department at Amritsar and said that all the issues with regard to properties at Prithviraj Road needs to be sorted out within six months.
Various issues pertaining to the department like updation of recruitment rules, referral of vacancies and others were also discussed briefly and decisions were taken in the meeting accordingly.