Chief Secretary AK Mehta reviews functioning of H&P department

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Hospitality & Protocol (H&P) department at Civil Secretariat here.

At the outset, Commissioner Secretary, H&P, Talat Parvez Rohella gave an overview of the department and informed the Chief Secretary about the main activities e being carried out by H&P department in the Jammu and Kashmir as well across the country.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was presented by Commissioner Secretary, H&P on organizational structure, functional profile, annual financial statement, properties/assets of the department lying inside and outside the UT, various activities of H&P, major achievements, action plan for further developing the infrastructure and other important issues.