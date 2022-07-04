Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of different departments at Civil Secretariat here to review the arrangements for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Commissioners and representatives from Health, PDD, Jal Shakti, FCS&CA, Legal Metrology, Animal Husbandry and many other departments. Out station officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.