Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of different departments at Civil Secretariat here to review the arrangements for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Adha.
The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Commissioners and representatives from Health, PDD, Jal Shakti, FCS&CA, Legal Metrology, Animal Husbandry and many other departments. Out station officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
At the outset, the Chief Secretary took a review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth celebrations of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festivities and directed the concerned to ensure adequate supplies of ration and other eatables so that people do not face any difficulty in this regard He also directed the officers to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity remains available to the people during the festival.
He also took stock of the rates fixed by the Government and directed the officers to intensify the market checking and ensure all commodities are sold at already Government fixed rates, besides ensure availability of all essential supplies in the market to avoid hoardings and profiteering.
The Chief Secretary further directed the concerned to undertake cleanliness drives in the localities so that it wears a festive look. He also said that proper arrangements should be put in place at Eid Gahs as per the past practice for the convenience of the devotees.