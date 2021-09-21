Chief Secretary reviews Covid situation in Srinagar

Further, to intensify targeted vaccination through sweeping drives across the district, the Health Department was asked to depute 100 mobile vaccination teams at various interchangeable locations.

Observing that COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is largely being ignored at various public places, the Chief Secretary directed imposition of high fines and penalties on defaulters.

Moreover, the markets at Batmaloo, Zadibal and Lal Bazar were advised to adhere to the established SOPs and CAB protocols, violation of which will lead to a complete shutdown of these areas as they are becoming the new hotspots of infections.

Dr. Mehta urged the enforcement agencies to strictly implement CAB, COVID SOPs, and protocols throughout the district by deploying 100 additional enforcement teams. They were asked to check the movement of unvaccinated people in public places, tourist destinations, and public transport, an official handout said.