Chief Secretary reviews mining operations

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review mining activities towards ensuring availability of construction material at reasonable prices in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Mining, Forest, Ecology & Environment, besides Director, Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and concerned officers participated in the meeting, an official handout said.

It was informed that currently 123 mines, including

40 dedicated blocks, are operational in the Union territory and additional 168 mines have been given extension by the Mining Department to complete requisite formalities. Once

all the mines are operationalized, the supply of minerals will be further augmented.